ZrCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $121,143.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $121,143.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00067010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00267874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $461.63 or 0.00732975 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00024484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,190.99 or 0.98745684 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.77 or 0.00871320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.