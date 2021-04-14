Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.93.

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. Loop Capital increased their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $196.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.31. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,812 shares of company stock valued at $12,829,773 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,897,000 after purchasing an additional 702,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Zscaler by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,868,000 after purchasing an additional 133,887 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after purchasing an additional 453,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $128,696,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Zscaler by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

