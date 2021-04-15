-$0.49 EPS Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

NASDAQ:RPTX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.05. 161,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,015. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

