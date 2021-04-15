$0.62 EPS Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. Otis Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 470.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 32,421 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 92.3% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 140.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 59,322 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $70.97. 1,494,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,734. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $71.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

