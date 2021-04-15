$1.20 EPS Expected for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Dillard’s reported earnings of ($6.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Shares of DDS traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,277. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,184,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

