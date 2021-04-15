$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.37. Enova International reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 380.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENVA. Stephens cut shares of Enova International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $999,807.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,928,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $86,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,462 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. Enova International has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

