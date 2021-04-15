$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.37. Enova International reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 380.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enova International.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%.
In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $999,807.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,928,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $86,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,462 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. Enova International has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.80.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
