$1.63 Million in Sales Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to report $1.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $1.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year sales of $12.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.56 million to $18.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.65 million, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $36.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. Blink Charging has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.07 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03.

In other news, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $3,532,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,425,981.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 226,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,521,019 over the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

