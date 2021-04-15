10,587 Shares in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of RE/MAX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other RE/MAX news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,204 shares of company stock valued at $128,507 over the last 90 days. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.66 million, a P/E ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

