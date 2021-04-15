111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Down 56.9% in March

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,800 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the March 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YI. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of 111 by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 111 by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 111 by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 111 by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 116,842 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of 111 by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YI opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $905.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. 111 has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $45.88.

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

