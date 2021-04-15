113 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Acquired by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.33. 49,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,113. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.70. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $178.52 and a 52-week high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

