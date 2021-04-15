11,792 Shares in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 17.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,481,000 after acquiring an additional 407,749 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53,618 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 56.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 36,157 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.19 million, a PE ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. Cytosorbents Co. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

