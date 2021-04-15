13,252 Shares in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWM. FMR LLC grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,111 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,247 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWM opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

