134,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT) Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KWT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,967,000.

KWT stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $30.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80.

