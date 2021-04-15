13,427 Shares in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $5,507,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,897,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DNMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit