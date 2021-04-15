13,427 Shares in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $5,507,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,897,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DNMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

