15,302 Shares in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RCI shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.