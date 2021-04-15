1,593 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $35.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

