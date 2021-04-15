16,250 Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,680,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,370,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.77. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

