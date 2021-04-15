$164.40 Million in Sales Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce sales of $164.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.33 million. Zscaler posted sales of $110.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $638.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.10 million to $639.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $859.97 million, with estimates ranging from $821.40 million to $910.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on ZS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.93.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.92. 1,258,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,627. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.87. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $64.28 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total value of $1,496,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $54,855,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,812 shares of company stock worth $14,196,453. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

