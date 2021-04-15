$183.07 Million in Sales Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to post sales of $183.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.80 million to $190.00 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $190.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $756.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750.28 million to $762.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $815.95 million, with estimates ranging from $781.80 million to $833.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HQY. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.90.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,905,720. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 165,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,650 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $70.01. The company had a trading volume of 264,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,599. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,400.88, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

