2,325 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Dollar General by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Dollar General by 15.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 319,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,105,000 after purchasing an additional 42,720 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 100.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 41.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $213.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $225.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.