$25.66 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will post sales of $25.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $15.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $130.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.69 million to $134.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $188.90 million, with estimates ranging from $180.79 million to $199.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PACB. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.85. 2,892,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.92 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $10,972,058.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 884,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,987.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock worth $72,227,467. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

