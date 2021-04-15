$260.30 Million in Sales Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to post sales of $260.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $269.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250.42 million. Ferro reported sales of $252.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $259.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ferro by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ferro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferro by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferro by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FOE opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. Ferro has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $18.62.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

