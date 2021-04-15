$267.61 Million in Sales Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report sales of $267.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.00 million and the highest is $275.40 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $184.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOXF. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FOXF traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.28. 165,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,766. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $144.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.