26,729 Shares in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARAY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Accuray by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Accuray by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Accuray by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accuray by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

ARAY stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $488.64 million, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $97.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accuray news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 20,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,484.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accuray presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

