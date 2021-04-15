2,718 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.13. 74,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,789,540. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.46.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

