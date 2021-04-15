$325.70 Million in Sales Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to announce sales of $325.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.30 million and the lowest is $324.50 million. Synaptics posted sales of $328.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.68 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. Susquehanna upped their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,650,449.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in Synaptics by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 211,061 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after acquiring an additional 172,237 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,662,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.60. 2,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.90. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $144.45.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

