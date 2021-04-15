34,472 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

