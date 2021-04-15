36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Update

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 188.3% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 36Kr stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRKR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,554. 36Kr has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $120.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

