$37.69 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report $37.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.90 million. FibroGen reported sales of $24.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $381.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.72 million to $457.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $353.10 million, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $526.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

NASDAQ FGEN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,044. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.59.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,040 in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,313,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 258.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 17,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in FibroGen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

