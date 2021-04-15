37,030 Shares in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 31.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $452.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OncoCyte Co. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoCyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,460,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $4,994,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $52,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,613.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

