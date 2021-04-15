$376.95 Million in Sales Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will report $376.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400.00 million and the lowest is $353.90 million. Vectrus reported sales of $351.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $355.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Vectrus by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,198,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VEC traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 56,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,761. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average is $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $604.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

