$397.18 Million in Sales Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce $397.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $364.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $428.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $757.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. Cowen increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of PDCE stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $42.79.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $269,652.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,302.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,412,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,731,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,219 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.