$4.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.38 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $17.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.33 billion to $17.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.96 billion to $18.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,314. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $118.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.