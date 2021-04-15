4,242 Shares in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Acquired by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,433. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $67.91.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

