$426.31 Million in Sales Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will post sales of $426.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $424.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $429.20 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $346.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total transaction of $626,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,610 shares in the company, valued at $69,348,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,712 shares of company stock worth $7,163,466. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.34. The stock had a trading volume of 46,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,966. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $125.03 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.