4,505 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Purchased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 823,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,090,000 after purchasing an additional 64,274 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.05. 1,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.36 and a 200 day moving average of $162.04. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $189.49.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAP. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

