$47.78 Million in Sales Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to post sales of $47.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $36.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $193.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.19 million to $196.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $206.32 million, with estimates ranging from $205.74 million to $206.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million.

VTNR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.28. 5,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,187. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $66.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertex Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 162,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vertex Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

