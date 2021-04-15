$50.37 Million in Sales Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to report sales of $50.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.10 million to $50.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $289.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $289.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $410.17 million, with estimates ranging from $406.20 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Telos.

Several research firms have weighed in on TLS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

In related news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $31,784,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,563 shares in the company, valued at $121,953,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000.

Telos stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. Telos has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.21.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

