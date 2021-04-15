5,511 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Enbridge stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $37.31.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

