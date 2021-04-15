$656.85 Million in Sales Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will post sales of $656.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $660.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $653.10 million. Carter’s posted sales of $654.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Carter’s by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Carter’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Carter’s by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRI traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.25. 625,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,338. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $105.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

