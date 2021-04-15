7,200 Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of BLOK opened at $55.78 on Thursday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $62.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14.

