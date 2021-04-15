764 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.94.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $336.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.27. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $147.46 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

