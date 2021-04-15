89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.43.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of ETNB stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $24.16. 58,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,423. 89bio has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $481.90 million and a P/E ratio of -4.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.24. On average, equities research analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 89bio by 18,061.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after buying an additional 434,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 223,147 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in 89bio by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,408,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

