9,206 Shares in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCMJ. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Merida Merger Corp. I by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merida Merger Corp. I stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

