A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BNP Paribas lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.