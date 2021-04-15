ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 28 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 price objective on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 35 price objective on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 25.88.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit