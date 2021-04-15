ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 28 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 price objective on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 35 price objective on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 25.88.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

