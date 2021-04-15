AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $105.90 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

