AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,885,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,120,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 37,867 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 606.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after buying an additional 279,034 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.88. 118,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,457,509. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.66. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.