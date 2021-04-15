ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACAD. Jefferies Financial Group cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $426,591.69. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,782 shares of company stock worth $1,355,437 over the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

