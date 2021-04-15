Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Cut to Underperform at CIBC

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadian Timber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.75.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Shares of ADN opened at C$19.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$331.40 million and a PE ratio of 15.01. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of C$12.00 and a 1 year high of C$20.08.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$24.93 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 1.0637587 EPS for the current year.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.